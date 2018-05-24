Woman suffers spinal injuries in Warrell Creek crash

Ambulance paramedics responding to a three vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Warrell Creek this morning.

A WOMAN has been hospitalised suffering spinal injuries after a three car crash on the Pacific Highway at Warrell Creek this morning.

The crash happened on a section of the highway where roadworks are happening as part of the Pacific Highway duplication around 9am.

Three northbound vehicles were involved.

The NSW Ambulance Media Unit said two paramedic units responded to the scene.

The injured woman was taken to Macksville Hospital.

The accident happened on the same section as a crash involving a mini van and a semi-trailer.

The new highway lanes at the location are set to open in seven week's time.