28°
News

Police investigate Park Ave car v pedestrian incident

Keagan Elder
by

UPDATE 11.55PM: THE car v pedestrian incident is under police investigation.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Darren Williams said a 76-year-old woman stepped out behind a reversing car on Park Ave near Woolworths about 5.45pm.

The driver was a 68-year-old woman.

Acting Insp Williams said no charges had been laid.

ORIGINAL 11.05AM: A WOMAN was hit by a car on Park Ave leaving her with a number of suspected injuries.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were yesterday called to the scene at 5.51pm where the woman was reported to have been hit by a car.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said the woman suffered possible shoulder, hand and hip injuries. The woman also had cuts to her arms.

The woman was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

This is not the first car v pedestrian incident on Park Ave the Advocate has reported on.

Do you believe it's time to change the traffic conditions for this part of town?

Related Items

Topics:  car v pedestrian coffs harbour coffs harbour base hospital nsw ambulance park avenue

Coffs Coast Advocate
Highway traffic backed up after three car crash

Highway traffic backed up after three car crash

A THREE car crash has backed up traffic in Coffs Harbour.

Bigger slice: Domino's 'super' changes don't include pizza

What does the future hold for Domino's?

Marine wind warning issued for the Coffs Coast

WET WALK: Wet and windy weather did not deter these two from walking the Jetty in the rain.

A MARINE wind warning has been issued for the Coffs Coast

Just how many guns do we have in our neighbourhood?

The average registered firearm owner in Coffs Harbour possesses 4.69 guns.

One person in Coffs Harbour owns a whopping 73.

Local Partners