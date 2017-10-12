Police investigate Park Ave car v pedestrian incident

UPDATE 11.55PM: THE car v pedestrian incident is under police investigation.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Darren Williams said a 76-year-old woman stepped out behind a reversing car on Park Ave near Woolworths about 5.45pm.

The driver was a 68-year-old woman.

Acting Insp Williams said no charges had been laid.

ORIGINAL 11.05AM: A WOMAN was hit by a car on Park Ave leaving her with a number of suspected injuries.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were yesterday called to the scene at 5.51pm where the woman was reported to have been hit by a car.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said the woman suffered possible shoulder, hand and hip injuries. The woman also had cuts to her arms.

The woman was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

This is not the first car v pedestrian incident on Park Ave the Advocate has reported on.

Do you believe it's time to change the traffic conditions for this part of town?