Woman suffers miscarriage following 10-vehicle crash

Emergency services on the scene of a serious accident in Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

Emergency services on the scene of a serious accident in Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

A PREGNANT woman involved in a 10-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Brisbane's north was on her way to hospital with contractions at the time and later suffered a midterm miscarriage.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 5.50pm Wednesday on Gympie Rd in Kedron.

Traffic in Brisbane’s north was thrown into chaos after the 10-vehicle crash on Gympie Rd. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP

A pregnant woman involved in the crash later had a miscarriage in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, a Metro North Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said.

She was already on her way to hospital experiencing contractions when the accident happened.

The woman is not believed to have been seriously hurt in the crash.

Three people including the pregnant woman were taken to the RBWH in stable conditions, while another patient was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, also in a stable condition.

Seven other people involved in the accident did not require ambulance transport.

"Shortly before 6pm a truck travelling south bound on Gympie Road collided with a car stopped in traffic causing eight more cars to crash," police said in a statement.

Josh Davies, 19, was stopped at a red light when he heard a series of bangs behind him.

"I've looked in my rear view mirror and seen a bunch of cars sort of coming apart, and then this Mazda came to a rest beside me," he said.

The Queensland Police Service forensic crash unit is investigating.