Woman struck by vehicle, driver flees scene

Paramedics treat a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Park Ave.

PARAMEDICS are currently treating a woman, who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in Park Avenue a short time ago.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses to the accident, who have told officers the car involved in the accident sped away from the scene.

The NSW Ambulance Media Unit said paramedics are treating a woman, aged in her mid 30s.

It is understood she has suffered a knee injury after being knocked to the roadway.

The woman was hit by the vehicle while crossing Park Avenue, outside of Woolworths between the pedestrian crossing and Grafton St.