Woman still critical after Lawrence smash

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
26th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
THE young woman involved in a road collision on Lawrence Road, Lawrence last week remains in a critical but stable condition according to Coffs/Clarence Police.

On Thursday morning, the 25-year-old driver, who is a resident of Lawrence, collided with a power pole a few hundred metres south of Sportsman's Creek Bridge. The woman was later airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

It's believed she sustained multiple fractures and internal injuries, including a small brain injury and fractured eye socket.

The vehicle, which was travelling along Lawrence Road, Lawrence, sustained significant damage to the front with the woman initially trapped inside as a result.

car crash lawrence rd westpac lifesaver rescue helicopter
