Crime

WATCH: Woman slapped in bubble tea brawl

by Emily Cosenza
2nd Feb 2021 5:22 PM

Footage of a violent brawl has emerged which began after a man slapped a woman in the face in an Adelaide CBD bubble tea store.

The video shows a man in a black T-shirt firstly arguing with the worker, 22, and then whacks the woman, which escalated the situation inside the Gouger St shop on Friday.

The woman, of Rose Park, is then seen throwing what appears to be a black bag - which hits the light on the roof - then yells at the man, and starts to hit him back.

She is then kicked to the ground as others inside the business begin to tussle with each other.

The arguments are all in Mandarin.

The video shows the woman being hit in the face over an alleged pay dispute in a Gouger St bubble tea shop.
Viewers who translated the video say the woman claims to have been fired from her job at the store, after working a few shifts, and is demanding to be paid for them.

SA Police confirmed they were investigating the attack.

They said officers had responded to the reports of the woman's assault at 9.25pm but said the suspect - who is known to the victim - had left the scene.

The young woman was treated by paramedics.

The wild brawl that followed was also taped. Picture: Reddit
Reddit users were appalled by the man's behaviour.

"What a disgusting human being. This needs to make front page so he never works again," one user wrote.

"He is a piece of cr**who hits a girl and then runs away when her boyfriend steps up," another said.

"It really makes me worried. I hear stories every day of students, immigrants, new Aussies who are ESL and who are coerced or tricked into doing things by less savoury speakers of their native language because they don't know they have rights," one person commented.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or report on line at www.crimestopperssa.com.au - you can remain anonymous.

Originally published as Woman slapped in bubble tea brawl

