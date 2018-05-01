Man’s ‘creepy’ reaction to three-star review

A WOMAN'S Sunday night takeaway took a frightening turn after her three-star review ended with the police being called.

The incident occurred after customer Yesha Callahan, from Virginia in the US, ordered dinner from a local Italian restaurant, La Porchetta, via online ordering company Grubhub.

Ms Callahan was underwhelmed by her order of a cheeseburger, fries and zeppoles, an Italian fried pastry, and so she left a three-star review on crowdsourced review site Yelp.

The woman's original review stated: "Tried this place based on the reviews and the fact that they had zeppoles on the menu, which you don't come by often. Ordered the cheese burger, which was very dry & unseasoned. Also did not come with lettuce or tomato. The zeppoles barely had any powdered sugar on them & were soggy from the styrofoam container. I would suggest sending them to people in small paper bags. Maybe next time I'll try the pizza."

However, the evening took a frightening turn at 10pm, when she started to get calls from an unknown number.

It was the La Porchetta manager - and he told Ms Callahan he was "Standing outside" her door.

Yesha Callahan left a ”mediocre” review on Yelp — but was left terrified by the manager’s response. Picture: Yelp

The woman updated her original review to one star, and provided the following explanation:

"I originally gave this place a 3-star review. But now it's being reduced to one star because the manager showed up at my house on a Sunday night at 10pm, because he obviously wasn't pleased with the review and wanted to talk," she began.

"Not only that, he repeatedly called my phone, to let me know he was standing outside my door. WTF! I do not answer my door late at night for anyone. How dare you show up at my house! What kind of business are you running? And yes, the police have been notified.

"I also wouldn't be surprised if all of these positive reviews were done by friends, associates since it seems as though many of the reviews were done by people with 1 or 2 reviews on their profiles. Next time, don't ask for a review, if you don't want the truth."

Ms Callahan was unnerved by the situation, so she contacted the police and also tweeted about her experience.

So the night just got weird. My dinner was delivered & the delivery guy asked me to leave a review on @YelpNoVA. So I left a 3 star review bc it was mediocre. Why did the manager motherfucker just knock on my door at 10pm & then called to say he was outside. Wtf. — Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) 23 April 2018

A) no one comes to my house so to hear someone knocking at 10 pm is all types of crazy.



B) did he really think I was going to answer the door or even a phone number I don’t recognize.



All of this over an average @Yelp re view. — Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) 23 April 2018

The story quickly went viral, with Twitter users branding the manager's behaviour as "creepy and crazy", "terrifying" and "unstable".

La Porchetta has apologised to Ms Callahan, and explained the manager had gone to her house to apologise and offer a replacement order, as the original problems with the food were apparently the result of a mix up between Grubhub and the restaurant.

Responding to Ms Callahan's Yelp review, the manager wrote: "Thank you Yesha for your review, it is clearly misjudgment from our manager to go to your house at 10pm. Grubhub had the wrong description of just a burger and that was the only reason why our manager went to your house is to give you a replacement order and explain it and personally apologise to you ... and we apologise for any inconvenience that we caused."

alexis.carey@news.com.au