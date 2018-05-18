Menu
This is what the pool was supposed to look like.
Hilarious reason this picture went viral

by Matthew Dunn
18th May 2018 11:29 AM

WHEN a woman made a booking for a hotel in Vietnam, she was excited to spend her time relaxing in the giant pool overlooking the city.

Jenny Kershaw had been so impressed by the promotional picture on booking.com she made a reservation, only when she arrived the pool looked very different to what had been shown.

"Our hotel pool in Vietnam ... booking.com VS reality. We've been done there," she wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the promo shot and her own photo side-by-side.

 

 

As you might expect, the tweet started to gain traction with people amused by comparison.

People were even highlighting the fact the pool had to cut the "E" off the "welcome" mat so it could fit on the tiny ladder leading up the water.

Booking.com reached out to rectify the situation, but Ms Kershaw said she wasn't too upset and found it funny more than anything.

