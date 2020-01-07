Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman during a terrifying attack just metres from her home.
Detectives are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman during a terrifying attack just metres from her home.
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted on driveway while taking bins out

7th Jan 2020 6:47 PM

A woman has been sexually assaulted in front of her home while taking out a rubbish bin at Murray Bridge.

The woman was approached from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male about 12.30am on Tuesday.

A second man nearby called out to the offender and he walked off. He was last seen heading north on Joyce St.

The suspect is described as caucasian, average in height and build and was wearing a white hooded jumper with the hood pulled up.

The hood was possibly covering a peaked cap. He was also wearing dark or black shiny parachute or nylon pants.

Detectives are searching the area for potential witnesses and CCTV of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.

People driving in the vicinity of Joyce St about the time of the attack are asked to check dashcam footage they may have captured.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

crime sexual assault violence woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Throw away the keys’: MP calls for longer jail time for arsonists

        premium_icon ‘Throw away the keys’: MP calls for longer jail time for...

        News The MP is calling for the non-parole period for convicted arsonists to be more than doubled.

        On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

        premium_icon On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

        News Council has been told in no uncertain terms: the sale of water from Woolgoolga Dam...

        Beach closed after sharks sighted on the Northern Beaches

        premium_icon Beach closed after sharks sighted on the Northern Beaches

        News Aerial patrols sight several sharks swimming near surf breaks

        Man found with 28kg of cannabis in boot of car

        premium_icon Man found with 28kg of cannabis in boot of car

        News The man is facing court after he was stopped near Coffs overnight.