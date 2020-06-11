Menu
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jun 2020 2:20 PM
A woman has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital with serious burns after a battery explosion in a workplace incident this afternoon.

Ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics arrived at the scene just off Lavarack Ave in Eagle Farm's industrial area just after 1pm on Thursday.

It is understood that the woman sustained the burns, including those to her airway, after an incident that saw a battery explode near her.

She has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

