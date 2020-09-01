Woman sent onslaught of abusive texts to ex-partner’s sister

A woman who send a large number of messages to another woman over a six-hour period has been sentenced. Picture: Pixabay

A NORTHERN RIVERS woman has been sentenced after she sent an onslaught of abusive messages to her ex sister-in-law.

Tracey Michelle Hyland, 39, formerly of Main Arm, faced Byron Bay Local Court on Monday to be sentenced for a single count of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.

According to court documents, Hyland - who now lives in Lismore - sent the other woman about 40 messages during a six hour period overnight on Friday, March 13 this year, including referring to her as a "dead woman walking".

The offending had arisen from a dispute involving her newborn child and ex-partner.

The court heard Hyland was aware of her former sister-in-law's ill health at the time.

Hyland's defence solicitor told the court most of her criminal history involved acts of personal violence, particularly involving a domestic relationship.

"There was no physical means to fulfil the threatening texts and the offending texts," she said.

"The offender is not unpredictable and does not spend any time in Casino, where the victim resides."

She said the incident was "an isolated event" and asked Magistrate Karen Stafford to consider imposing a conditional release order.

Ms Stafford took into account there were "circumstances of provocation" prior to her offending.

But she said the penalty sought by the defence was too lenient.

"What goes against you is that you were already on an (intensive corrections order) and a (community corrections order)," Ms Stafford said.

The court heard Hyland received a suspended sentence in 2008 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Ms Stafford imposed a year-long community corrections order.

Hyland will be supervised by Community Corrections during that time and, under the conditions of the order, she's expected to access rehabilitation and other treatment as required.