Woman scales hospital scaffolding to 8th floor

10th Oct 2018 8:05 AM

A WOMAN will appear in court today after allegedly scaling the scaffolding to the eighth floor of Lismore Base Hospital on Monday.

Police negotiators spent hours negotiating with the 21-year-old woman before she eventually climbed down and was admitted to hospital.

It is alleged the woman then became angry and kicked a nurse "with significant force".

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the woman was arrested and taken to Lismore Hospital for treatment.

"While there she punched a Senior Constable without warning several times," police said.

"She then threatened to cut his throat and blow up Lismore Police Station."

After being released from hospital, the 21-year-old was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was charged with various assault offences.

She was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

Lismore Northern Star

