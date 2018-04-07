Menu
Login
News

Boss sends best response to late-for-work text

by Raffaella Ciccarelli
7th Apr 2018 5:11 PM

RUNNING late to work is an inevitability we all face in our careers.

Whether it be due to a missed train, oversleeping, or someone climbing Sydney Harbour Bridge, you will at some point in your life be late for work.

Having to let your boss know that you're late is no fun task, however, this woman's story proves that honesty is always the best policy.

One morning Jenn found herself late for the first time in years, so she did what any good employee would and texted her superior in advance.

Her sweet boss responded in the most surprising way.

Concerned, he asked whether Jenn was OK, seeing as the behaviour was so uncharacteristic.

Jenn texted back and explained that she was running late because her dog had looked so cute in the morning that she couldn't resist taking photos.

She even sent her boss a picture for proof.

While a lesser individual might get angry at such a trivial excuse, Jenn's boss proved that he was a dead-set legend.

He agreed that the dog was worth being late for, urged her to take her time, and even offered to buy her tickets to a dog-friendly baseball game.

This guy needs to win boss of the year!
This guy needs to win boss of the year!

Jenn's boss shared a message at the end of the text chain explaining why he responded as he did.

He said, "Just trying to be a good boss. This lady has been with the company for about eight years. In my time, she has never been late.

"She's also a very sweet older lady that the guys in the office call 'Mom' ... How could I be upset over that cute pu~p?! Be nice to each other today."

Just goes to show there is some good in this world. And Jenn is working for it.

 

This guy needs to win boss of the year!
This guy needs to win boss of the year!
excuse late truth work
Have say in data to be collected in 2021 Census

Have say in data to be collected in 2021 Census

News While the 2021 Census is still three years in the future the ABS has started the consultation process on what special data it could be looking for

Project knowledge will lead to further soil restoration

Project knowledge will lead to further soil restoration

News Work on Clybucca floodplain to have wider environmental benefits

Join in the Ocean Swim's 21st Birthday celebrations

Join in the Ocean Swim's 21st Birthday celebrations

Swimming SWIMMERS of all ages and abilities to hit the water in the morning.

Big weekend for Fernie

Big weekend for Fernie

Horses Coffs mare in today's Country Championships final at Randwick.

Local Partners