Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLIGHT: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crews helped a woman hit by a boulder in Gympie.
FLIGHT: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crews helped a woman hit by a boulder in Gympie. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Woman run over by 100kg boulder during evening climb

Scott Sawyer
by
6th Jan 2019 11:46 AM | Updated: 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after being hit by a falling boulder while on a climb.

The woman, in her 40s, was flown by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter suffering a suspected fracture and possible chest injuries.

The woman and her sister had been climbing a steep hill on a private property in the Gympie region when the accident happened.

The woman's sister, who'd been further ahead up the slope, dislodged a boulder which weighed about 100kg.

The boulder knocked the woman over and rolled over her.

The chopper landed about 6.30pm Saturday and the woman was flown to hospital, having been taken to a clear area of the property by paramedics.

The woman's sister was taken to another hospital with a suspected broken limb.

boulder editors picks emergency gympie paramedics queensland ambulance service racq lifeflight rescue sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Karl Stefanovic's bold replacement at Today

    Karl Stefanovic's bold replacement at Today

    TV After a disaster 2018, Channel 9 has announced the new line-up for its troubled breakfast show — including the bold choice to take Karl Stefanovic’s job.

    Burgess’s Russell Crowe SOS after split

    Burgess’s Russell Crowe SOS after split

    Celebrity “Russell has always looked after the Burgess boys"

    Rugby comp down to five as two clubs leave

    premium_icon Rugby comp down to five as two clubs leave

    News One club walked, one club was tapped on the shoulder.

    Man flown to John Hunter Hospital

    Man flown to John Hunter Hospital

    News The 28-year-old was flown to the Newcastle facility for treatment.

    Local Partners