Woman rescued from popular Coffs Coast rock pool

A woman was rescued from near the Sawtell rock pool on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

A RESCUE off the rocks near the Sawtell rock pool has prompted a public warning.

Wade Hunt happened to be on top of the Sawtell Headland on Saturday evening when a woman fell.

"I went to get some pictures of the sunset at the headland. I got there just after it happened,” Mr Hunt said.

"She fell off to the side (of the pool) on the ocean side.”

Mr Hunt said members of the public raised the incident with paramedics, SES and police.

He said SES crews stretchered her off the rocks with suspected back injuries.

"It was low tide and the rocks were quite slippery,” he said.

Mr Hunt said the incident sparked a concern and urged people to take safety precautions around coastal rocky areas.

"If you're going surfing, make sure you have some somebody around you there.”