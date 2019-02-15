Menu
Amanda Holmes, 48, has been reported missing.
News

Woman reported missing on state's north

15th Feb 2019 3:30 PM

POLICE are appealing for assistance to locate a woman reported missing in Coffs Harbour.

Amanda Holmes, aged 48, was last seen sitting in a parked car on Harbour Drive about 11am yesterday, February 14.

Police and relatives have concerns for her welfare.

She is described as being Caucasian, about 170cm tall, with a slim build and blonde curly hair.

She was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, white jeans, thongs and was wearing glasses.

Amanda Holmes is also known to reside in the Illawarra and Sydney.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

