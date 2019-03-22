Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after an assault at the taxi rank on Woongarra St.
A man has been charged after an assault at the taxi rank on Woongarra St. Eliza Goetze
Crime

Woman 'punched in face' during taxi rank ruckus

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
22nd Mar 2019 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARGUMENT over who would take the next taxi has ended with a woman being punched in the face, and a man being sent to court.

A 51-year-old man has received a notice to appear in court, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, over an incident on November 6 at the taxi rank on Woongarra St, Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the man was engaged in an altercation with another man about 9pm, arguing over who would take the next taxi, when the woman stepped in to break up the disagreement.

Sen Const Webb said the woman tried to let the man take the taxi when he allegedly punched her in the face.

Charges were laid earlier this week, with the accused due to appear in court on April 29.

assault occasioning bodily harm buncourt buncrime bundaberg queensland police taxi
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Greens' policy for Taser ban 'offensive' says former officer

    premium_icon Greens' policy for Taser ban 'offensive' says former officer

    News A FORMER policewoman has condemned a NSW Green's policy that states general duties officers should be stripped of Tasers.

    • 22nd Mar 2019 2:30 PM
    Families express disappointment in legal system

    premium_icon Families express disappointment in legal system

    Crime 'Losing our babies, has taken a devastating toll on everyone.'

    What a table of knowledge

    premium_icon What a table of knowledge

    News Kerry O'Brien to headline at Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival

    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News Your guide to fuel prices on the Coffs Coast.