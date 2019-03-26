Menu
The crash at Bulli Pass. PHOTO: Live Traffic NSW
News

Woman pulls truckie from wreckage just before it explodes

26th Mar 2019 10:04 AM | Updated: 10:52 AM

A YOUNG woman who saved a truck driver's life has spoken out.

South Sydney resident Lara Dent told 9News about the moment she heard the crash at Bulli Pass at Thirroul about 4pm yesterday after a semi-trailer flipped over.

She said she'd been inside her house at the time and rushed outside to see "debris flying down the road" and the truck driver trying to get out of his vehicle.

Lara Dent pulled a truck driver from the wreckage of his vehicle after it flipped, moments before it exploded into flames. PHOTO: 9news
She told 9News: "I thought, 'I don't want to go over there, but someone's life is in danger'. I just pulled him and he laid there and I said, 'Mate we've got to go, the truck's on fire, it's going to explode any minute'. I just picked him up and took him over there and as soon as we got here it exploded."

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. 

