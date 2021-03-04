Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman killed while ‘lying on the road’

by Aneeka Simonis, Erin Lyons
4th Mar 2021 8:43 AM

 

A woman has been hit and killed by a car on a busy street in Melbourne's inner suburbs overnight.

Shocked witnesses told police the woman was lying in the middle of Melville Road near Hope Street in Brunswick West when she was fatally run over late on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews rushed to save the woman but she died at the scene.

Police said a driver stopped and is helping officers with the investigation.

The woman is yet to be identified and anyone who saw her or may have information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Woman killed while 'lying on the road'

More Stories

car accident death motoring

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top NSW medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        Premium Content Top NSW medical experts want baby killer Folbigg freed

        News Seventy-six of Australia’s top doctors and scientists, including 12 from NSW, are demanding a pardon for child killer Kathleen Folbigg.

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 4, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 4, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, horoscopes and more in one place.

        IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 10 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Thursday, March...

        Convicted drug dealer mum in hot water again

        Premium Content Convicted drug dealer mum in hot water again

        News The Coffs Harbour mother-of-two was busted with meth.