Woman killed after cars collide in horrific crash

The driver of one of the cars died at the scene.

The driver of one of the cars died at the scene.

A woman has died and four people have been taken to hospital after two cars collided in Sydney's northwest.

Police attended the Berkshire Park crash scene just after 1.15am on Sunday after reports of a head-on collision.

A woman has died after two cars collided.



Three women had to be freed from one car, with police and witnesses performing CPR on the driver, but she died at the scene.

Her two passengers and a man who was freed from the other car were taken to hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

A second man was flown to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Senior police implored drivers to take care on New South Wales roads after six people died in two days last week.

Two cars collided in Sydney’s northwest.



A man died at Vittoria near Orange on Thursday afternoon with a passing motorist finding the man's car. It was smashed and the driver had died at the scene.

Earlier on Thursday, a driver was killed when his car hit a tree near Mudgee just before dawn.

Police say the man's station wagon left the Castlereagh Highway at McDonalds Creek and hit the tree about 6am. He died at the scene.

An hour later, the body of a 46-year-old man was found next to a motorcycle down an embankment off George Booth Drive in Seahampton near Newcastle.

Meanwhile, another motorcyclist died northwest of Canberra on Wednesday afternoon.

The 52-year-old was found by a driver after coming off his bike on the Nottingham Road Bridge at Wee Jasper south of Yass.

A car and cement truck collided head-on on Wednesday afternoon at Sandy Point with the car catching alight after impact. The car driver died at the scene.

A 69-year-old man also died on Wednesday morning when three utes were involved in a crash at Newee Creek on the NSW mid north coast.