Woman isolated as ninth case of Covid-19 confirmed

MID NORTH Coast Health District says a ninth case of Covid-19 has been diagnosed in the region.



A woman in her 60s is in home isolation after returning from overseas.



"The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the Mid North Coast to nine," a MNCLHD spokesperson said.



"Close contacts of the new case have been identified and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.



"They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and any contact who develops Covid-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.



The health district says due to privacy reasons, the location of patients confirmed to have Covid-19 will not be publicly released.



It said a public health alert may be issued if additional information needs to be shared in relation to specific gatherings, events or geographical locations.