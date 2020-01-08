Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance services transported a 50-year-old woman to Royal Darwin Hospital after she was seriously injured in a high-speed pushbike incident.
Ambulance services transported a 50-year-old woman to Royal Darwin Hospital after she was seriously injured in a high-speed pushbike incident.
News

Woman injured after 60kmh pushbike crash

8th Jan 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman was seriously injured after coming off a pushbike at about 60kmh in Litchfield National Park on Tuesday afternoon.

St John Ambulance's Craig Garraway told ABC Darwin the 50-year-old woman had fallen off the bike while riding downhill at Florence Falls.

He said she had sustained "a number of serious injuries", including multiple head injuries and fractures, and had to be transported to Royal Darwin Hospital by CareFlight.

Mr Garraway said the bike's high speed had contributed to the seriousness of the woman's injuries.

"At that speed, coming off a bike at 60kmh, the impact on the ground alone … no matter what sort of equipment you've got on, you're still going to end up with a number of injuries which is (what) appears to have happened in this instance," he said.

Police also attended the scene.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks high speed pushbike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        premium_icon Former fire chief sets scene for more horrors ahead

        News A former fire chief who tried to warn Scott Morrison in the lead up to our horror bushfire season has addressed councillors and staff on the mid north coast.

        • 8th Jan 2020 10:16 AM
        ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        premium_icon ‘Throw away the keys’: MP on jail time for arsonists

        News The MP is calling for the non-parole period for convicted arsonists to be more than...

        On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

        premium_icon On the hunt for water to keep industry alive

        News Council has been told the sale of water to Costa Berries is illegal.

        Two families’ heartache as men remain missing at sea

        premium_icon Two families’ heartache as men remain missing at sea

        News “How do you move on if you’ve found absolutely nothing?”