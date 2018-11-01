Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Crime

Woman stabbed while putting bins out

1st Nov 2018 6:26 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM

A WOMAN is in hospital in north Queensland after she was stabbed while putting her bins out, in what police say is a random attack.

Police say the woman was wheeling rubbish bins out side of her home on Latchford Street in Pimlico, Townsville, last night when she was stabbed multiple times in the arms and chest.

It happened about 9.20pm.

The 35-year-old woman suffered extensive wounds and taken to Townsville Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Police arrested a man a short time later in a nearby park.

He has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The man and woman were not known to each other and the attack is believed to be random.

crime editors picks hospital police stabbing townsville

Top Stories

    Windfall for Clarence Property after land sale

    Windfall for Clarence Property after land sale

    Property Strong demand for coastal property drives above reserve auction sale for local investment company

    • 1st Nov 2018 7:43 AM
    Your guide on petrol prices

    premium_icon Your guide on petrol prices

    News The cheapest places to refuel on the Coffs Coast today.

    • 1st Nov 2018 7:30 AM
    Outbreak of potentially deadly disease under control

    premium_icon Outbreak of potentially deadly disease under control

    Health The outbreak was linked to a small number of farms.

    Up there with notorious destruction hotspots

    premium_icon Up there with notorious destruction hotspots

    Environment It was the only location in the developed world to make the list.

    Local Partners