The body of a woman has been found on a soccer field in Carlton North. Picture: David Crosling
News

Woman found dead at Melbourne park

by Stephanie Bedo and AAP
13th Jun 2018 8:24 AM

A WOMAN has been found dead on a Carlton North soccer field overnight.

A passer-by noticed the unresponsive woman on the pitch, between Royal Pde and Princes Park Dve, about 3am.

Police are not letting early morning joggers in the area. Picture: David Crosling
Paramedics worked on the woman, believed to be in her 30s, but she was unable to be revived.

The woman has not been formally identified.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death, with the exact cause unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

