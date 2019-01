Four carpet snakes at The Channon.

Four carpet snakes at The Channon. Cathy Adams

A WOMAN in her 50s has been hospitalised after she was reportedly bitten by a snake at Doonan early this morning.

Paramedics were called to a private address about 5.30am and treated the woman for a suspected snake bite to the foot, a Queensland Ambulance representative said.

The woman was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition.