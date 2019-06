TRAFFIC has been delayed after a car rollover at a Coffs Harbour roundabout this morning.

A young woman, 20, has been transported to hospital for observation after the small SUV she was driving rolled during wet weather at the Hogbin Dr and Howard St roundabout.

It is understood she did not sustain serious injury, according to NSW Ambulance media.

Traffic was backed up for about half an hour.