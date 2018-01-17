Three women injured in crash, one airlifted to hospital

HOSPITALISED: A woman in her 50s was hospitalised after she was found unconscious in crash wreckage at Halls Rd, Coffs Harbour.

UPDATE: AN investigation is underway following the circumstances surrounding the two-vehicle crash which resulted in the hospitalisation of a 58-year-old woman on Tuesday night.

A NSW Police Media spokesperson said two vehicles, one carrying an empty horse float, collided on the Pacific Highway near Thompsons Rd around 7.15pm.

A 58-year-old woman driving a white sedan was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition, suffering injuries to her head, torso, pelvis and legs.

The driver of the second car, a 56-year-old woman, and a 15-year-old female passenger were treated for shock and minor injuries.

9.30AM: A WOMAN, aged in her 50s has been airlifted to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital after her vehicle was involved in a crash with a 4WD towing a horse float on Tuesday night.

Police said the woman was driving a Holden Astra out of Thompsons Rd when it became involved in a crash with a Nissan Navara that was towing an empty horse float and had been travelling south on the Pacific Highway.

The woman in the Holden remained trapped and was unconscious when emergency services arrived on scene near Halls Rd around 7.15pm, police said.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said three female patients were assessed.

The woman aged in her 50s suffered chest, leg and facial injuries but was conscious, breathing and reasonably alert when taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital by road.

She was later airlifted with 'non life threatening injuries'.

CHOPPER TASKED: The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the crash at Halls Rd, Coffs Harbour on January 16, 2018. Westpac Rescue Helicpter

9AM: A WOMAN has been hospitalised after she was freed from the wreckage of a two vehicle crash last night.

About 7.15pm, paramedics responded to a crash at the intersection of Halls Rd and the Pacific Highway in Coffs Harbour.

The most serious was a woman in her 50s who was initially unconscious.

She suffered chest, leg and facial injuries but was conscious, breathing and reasonably alert when taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital by road.

Her current condition is unknown.

The other two patients, in their teens, suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for assessment.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the crash but did not airlift any patients.