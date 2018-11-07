Menu
Woman hospitalised after being struck by car

7th Nov 2018 11:30 AM
A PEDESTRIAN has been hit by a car while crossing a zebra crossing in the Coffs Harbour this morning.

The woman was struck by a Honda SUV, driven by an elderly man, while walking across Harbour Dr around 11am.

Emergency services responded and found the woman conscious and breathing.

A woman was struck by a car while walking across a pedestrian crossing in Coffs Harbour today. Frank Redward

The woman suffered a suspected fractured femur, a broken pelvis, facial injuries, a laceration to her head, injuries to her right hip and shoulder pain.

Three ambulance crews responded along with police who are questioning the male driver, who is believed to be aged in his 60s or 70s.

 

Coffs Coast Advocate

