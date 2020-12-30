A woman was hit by a train at Coffs Harbour on Tuesday night.

At around 11pm several teams of NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene on the Orlando Street railway bridge near the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

Woman hit by train at Coffs Harbour. Photo by Frank Redward

The woman was taken to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with life threatening injuries.

More details to come.

