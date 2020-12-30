Menu
Woman hit by train at Coffs Harbour

Janine Watson
30th Dec 2020 9:10 AM | Updated: 10:05 AM
A woman was hit by a train in Coffs Harbour last night.

At around 11pm several teams of NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene on the Orlando Street railway bridge near the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.

Woman hit by train at Coffs Harbour. Photo by Frank Redward
Woman hit by train at Coffs Harbour. Photo by Frank Redward

The woman was taken to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with life threatening injuries.

More details to come.

