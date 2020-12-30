Woman hit by train at Coffs Harbour
A woman was hit by a train in Coffs Harbour last night.
At around 11pm several teams of NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene on the Orlando Street railway bridge near the Dolphin Marine Conservation Park.
The woman was taken to the Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with life threatening injuries.
More details to come.
MORE STORIES:
Marina rescue: man removed in intricate operation
The latest on 'misadventure' death in the harbour at Coffs
Why Coffs-Clarence was chosen for police power boost
Tourist boom causing 'real fear' in small community
Lions on the loose at the Coffs Jetty : From the archives in 1953