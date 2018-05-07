Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been hit by a bus in Sydney's east.
A woman has been hit by a bus in Sydney's east.
News

Woman hit by private school bus

by Perry Duffin
7th May 2018 6:19 PM

A WOMAN is fighting for life after being hit by a private school bus, which had children on board, in Sydneyâ€™s east.

The 30-year-old woman was hit on New South Head Rd in Double Bay about 4pm today, police said.

She has severe head and chest injuries and has been taken to St Vincentâ€™s Hospital in a critical condition.

There were about 10 children on the bus, aged between 10 and 13, but they were uninjured, police said.

The driver of the bus, a 68-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock and will be taken to hospital for blood and urine testing.

Two lanes are closed while forensic police examine the scene.

hit school bus

Top Stories

    Melinda Pavey on the bypass

    premium_icon Melinda Pavey on the bypass

    Video NSW Roads Minister gives an update on the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

    • 7th May 2018 5:15 PM
    Stadium steel leaves local subbies sullen

    premium_icon Stadium steel leaves local subbies sullen

    News Structural steel for Stadium project will be coming from overseas.

    Premier to visit Coffs Harbour on Tuesday

    Premier to visit Coffs Harbour on Tuesday

    News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to visit Coffs Harbour Hospital

    Bypass funds signed, sealed and delivered

    Bypass funds signed, sealed and delivered

    News $971 million in Federal funds for Coffs Harbour bypass.

    Local Partners