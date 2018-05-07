Woman hit by private school bus

A woman has been hit by a bus in Sydney's east.

A woman has been hit by a bus in Sydney's east.

A WOMAN is fighting for life after being hit by a private school bus, which had children on board, in Sydneyâ€™s east.

The 30-year-old woman was hit on New South Head Rd in Double Bay about 4pm today, police said.

She has severe head and chest injuries and has been taken to St Vincentâ€™s Hospital in a critical condition.

There were about 10 children on the bus, aged between 10 and 13, but they were uninjured, police said.

The driver of the bus, a 68-year-old man, was treated at the scene for shock and will be taken to hospital for blood and urine testing.

Two lanes are closed while forensic police examine the scene.