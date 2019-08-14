Menu
Crime

Woman heard ‘bloodcurdling, very high scream’

14th Aug 2019 5:29 AM
A WOMAN has told a jury of hearing a "bloodcurdling, very high scream" before seeing her neighbour on fire from the neck down and her husband behind her.

Tracey Valle said after emergency services arrived she spoke to the husband, Kulwinder Singh, who told her "my life is ruined, my life is ruined" and "I'm a good man".

Witness Tracey Valle (left) leaves the King Street Supreme Court in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture: AAP
Singh, 41, has pleaded not guilty in the NSW Supreme Court to murdering Parwinder Kaur, 32, in December 2013 at their Rouse Hill home. The Crown alleges he was responsible for her death, while Singh told police "she did it to herself". Ms Valle told the jury yesterday that after hearing the very loud scream and seeing Ms Kaur ablaze, she yelled out "drop and roll, drop and roll" while Singh said "get some water".

Kulwinder Singh.
In her filmed walk-through with police, she said after emergency services arrived she spoke to Singh, who told her his life was ruined.

When she asked what happened, he told her he was "a good man'' and said he had just told his wife she needed to contribute more for the house or otherwise they would lose it. The trial continues.

Parwinder Kaur died after suffering burns to most of her body at her Rouse Hill home on December 2, 2013.
