Emergency services were called to a car rollover at North Lismore on Monday afternoon.
News

Woman has a lucky escape after car plunges toward river

9th Oct 2018 11:20 AM

A WOMAN was lucky to be unharmed after her car rolled at North Lismore.

A Fire and Rescue NSW crew from Lismore was called to the scene at Terania St on Monday afternooon.

Lismore Fire and Rescue station officer Ian Grimwood said the 91-year-old driver was extremely fortunate not to be hurt.

"The brigade got there and assisted police rescue and ambulance to get the woman back up onto street level," he said.

"They just ensured there was no kind of hazardous material spillage."

The car had come to rest upside down at the bottom of a steep bank, just a few metres from the river.

A large tree stopped the car before it entered the water.

Richmond Police District police rescue crews secured the car with a winch and NSW ambulance crews checked on the driver's condition before she was secured.

Emergency services carried the woman up the muddy embankment with the help of a safety rope line.

