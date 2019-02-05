Woman grabbed, dragged into car by Goonellabah man

A GOONELLABAH man is facing serious charges after a crime spree in Ballina that included dragging a woman into a stolen car against her will.

Ballina Detectives will allege that at 7.55am on Monday, a 21-year-old Goonellabah man was involved in an argument with a person known to him on Cronulla Street, Ballina.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said a friend of the victim intervened, but the friend was grabbed and dragged into a car, which was driven away.

"The car stopped on Kerr Street and the victim ran for it," he said.

"She was chased down by the 21-year-old and forced back into the car.

"Police saw the car at a Ballina Service Station and the 21-year-old was placed under arrest."

Snr Const Henderson said further inquiries revealed the car had been stolen from East Ballina and its numberplates had also been stolen.

The Goonellabah man was charged with numerous offences relating to assault and breaching an AVO.

He was refused bail by police and, after he was again refused bail in Lismore Local Court, the 21-year-old head-butted a Correctives Officer.

He was further charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer inflicting actual bodily harm.

He has been bail refused and will appear at Ballina Local Court in April.

Snr Const Henderson said the driver of the car was also to be charged with serious offences in the near future.