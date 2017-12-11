Menu
Login
News

Woman goes high-range after highway crash

A woman has been charged with high-range drink driving after a crash in Coffs Harbour at the weekend.
A woman has been charged with high-range drink driving after a crash in Coffs Harbour at the weekend. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

A WOMAN, who crashed into a concrete barrier on the Pacific Highway south of the Big Banana allegedly returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.199.

Police received a number of complaints about a car travelling south on the Pacific Highway at Korora about 5.30pm on Sunday.

The car was seen by officers near the Big Banana when it collided with a concrete barrier, police said.

The driver, a 37-year-old woman, was detained and returned a positive roadside breath test for alcohol.

She was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station for a breath analysis, where she allegedly returned the high range reading - almost four-times the legal limit.

The woman was charged with driving with a high range prescribed alcohol content and had her licence suspended.

She is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on January 22.

Topics:  crash drink driving highway

Coffs Coast Advocate
Dad's $25 million lotto win makes Nambucca the lucky town

Dad's $25 million lotto win makes Nambucca the lucky town

Nambucca Heads tops lotteries postcode list for biggest wins in 2017

Police issue warning after motorcyclist killed in crash

POLICE WARNING: Police have issued a safety warning to motorcyclists following the fatal crash at Woolgoolga. There were four separate fatal motorcycle crashes across NSW at the weekend.

Motorcyclist killed at Woolgoolga over deadly weekend

Rhoades replaced as head of peak local government body

MAKING AN EXIT: Coffs Harbour City councillor Keith Rhoades has been replaced as LGANSW president.

Keith Rhoades is no longer head of Local Government NSW

Passenger to be airlifted from cruise liner off Coffs

The Carnival Spirit Cruise Liner.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter to airlift cruise ship passenger

Local Partners