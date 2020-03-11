Woman gets knickers in a twist over shop theft

POLICE from Coffs/Clarence district have caught up with a woman accused of shoplifting in Maclean on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3.48pm, the 37-year-old woman allegedly placed several pairs of underwear into a handbag.

"Staff observed the female secrete items into her bag and immediately contacted police," Coffs/Clarence duty officer acting inspector Darren Williams said.

"A short time later, police attended, and CCTV footage clearly showed the incident occurring."

It's understood the woman was observed leaving in a vehicle, which assisted in her identification.

"The accused was spoken to by police and admitted the offence," Acting Insp. Williams said.

"She was given an infringement notice for shoplifting."