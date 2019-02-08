Menu
Emergency services were called the the scene around 7am after reports of an unconcious person
Woman found dead near Q1

by Talisa Eley
8th Feb 2019 9:57 AM

A WOMAN has been found dead outside the Surfers Paradise Q1 building this morning.

It is understood the woman may have suffered a medical episode inside a van parked in Hamilton Ave.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene around 7am to reports of an unconscious person

The Q1 is one of the Gold Coast’s most prominent landmarks.
Witnesses reported seeing paramedics covering the body in a white sheet a short time later.

A police spokeswoman said there was no suggestion the woman had been driving the vehicle at the time.

Four paramedic crews, including two senior operations supervisors attended.

Police are investigating but said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

