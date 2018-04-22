Menu
Crime

Woman found dead in custody in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
22nd Apr 2018 4:43 PM | Updated: 6:02 PM

POLICE have confirmed a woman died in custody in Ipswich Watch House on Saturday.

A 44-year-old Ellen Grove woman was arrested on a fail to appear in court warrant and drug matters on the evening of April 20.

She was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Monday morning.

The woman was found deceased during a routine cell check in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Ethical Standards Command are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death on behalf of the Coroner and is being overviewed by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

death in custody editors picks ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

