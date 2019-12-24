Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
Crime

Police investigate woman's death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
24th Dec 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach.

Police and St John paramedics were called to the CBD beach at 9.45pm last night.

Despite the CPR efforts of first responders, the woman later died at Royal Darwin Hospital.

At this time the cause of death is unknown and Major Crime detectives are investigating.

Police urge anyone with information in regards to the incident to contact them on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 and reference PROMIS number 9168422.

crime death woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: NSW’s five most deadly holiday routes

        premium_icon Revealed: NSW’s five most deadly holiday routes

        Motoring NSW most dangerous roads have been revealed as police launch a Christmas crackdown and double demerit point penalties.

        Make the right call this summer

        premium_icon Make the right call this summer

        News Stark new findings reveal just how dangerous inland waterways are.

        Is your home safe and secure this festive season?

        premium_icon Is your home safe and secure this festive season?

        News Police are urging the community to protect their homes.

        A wet, stormy Christmas predicted for the North Coast

        premium_icon A wet, stormy Christmas predicted for the North Coast

        Weather A BOM forecaster says to expect isolated showers, thunderstorms.