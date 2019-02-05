Woman’s extreme boyfriend measures
A WOMAN has gone to great lengths to ensure her boyfriend wasn't tempted to stray during a night out.
Holly Cockerill made her other half - Karl Hennan - wear a T-shirt with her face on it for his evening out on the town.
Taking to Twitter, Ms Cockerill shared a snap of her standing behind her boyfriend grinning as he rolled his eyes while wearing a white T-shirt featuring a seductive snap of her as well as a warning to other women, The Sun reported.
It read: "If your reading this you've been looking at my man for too long. And this is how I'd be looking at you if I was here. HI I'm Holly, his GIRLFRIEND!"
She captioned the image: "Don't think Karl likes his new top I got him for his birthday x wear it with pride hun x."
The funny post soon racked up more than 10,000 "likes" and more than 1500 retweets.
One person, who wasn't a fan of the idea, commented: "How insecure … do you have to be."
Another teased: "So psycho I love it. I know who to come to for ideas hahahahahahah."
A third joked: "Ah the solid pillars of every healthy relationship; possession and insecurity."
It is unclear how long the pair have been dating and where Holly's genius idea came from.
Don’t think Karl likes his new top I got him for his birthday x wear it with pride hun x pic.twitter.com/dxUymV8W71— Holly Cockerill (@hollycockerill) February 1, 2019
She later joked in another post she wouldn't really make him wear it out, writing: "People going mad at the fact I got my bf a top with my face on for a joke. If you think for one second I'm going make him wear it then your absolutely f***n right. lols joke it'll be in bin after."
