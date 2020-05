RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE was tasked to a property approximately 5 miles south of Theodore where reports a young woman had fallen from a horse.

RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE was tasked to a property approximately 5 miles south of Theodore where reports a young woman had fallen from a horse.

A WOMAN was airlifted to hospital after falling off a horse on a private property last night.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a rural property 8km south of Theodore at 7.50pm.

The woman was reportedly riding her horse when it suddenly reared up and bucked her off.

The woman was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected broken collar bone and associated cuts and bruises.