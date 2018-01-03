Woman robs 'substantial' amount of cash from service station

POLICE APPEAL: Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command police are appealing for information to a armed robbery at Woolgoolga.

UPDATE 4.20PM: POLICE have said a woman alleged to have robbed a service station with a knife got away with a "substantial" amount of cash.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command acting crime manager Detective Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said the woman was last seen fleeing the scene on Gordon St.

He described the woman as being about five feet tall with brown skin.

Det Snr Sgt O'Reilly said the woman allegedly threatened employees but no one was injured during the incident.

It is unclear at this stage if the woman is local or had an accomplice.

Det Snr Sgt O'Reilly said police were hoping to speak with motorists who may have come in contact with the woman, and urged them to contact Crime Stoppers.

ORIGINAL: A WOMAN robbed a service station and threatened a worker.

Just after 5pm yesterday, the woman entered the service station on River St, Woolgoolga.

After threatening the male worker, the woman fled the scene once handed money in a car on Gordon St.

The woman was described as being of a thin build and about 150cm tall. She was last seen in a white long-sleeve top, dark coloured shorts and had her face covered with yellow material.

The car was described to police as a yellow/gold hatchback.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.