Police found 15 marijuana plants in the Kingaroy backyard.
Woman fined after looking after housemate's drug crop

Jessica Mcgrath
8th May 2019 11:00 AM
A WOMAN has been fined after looking after 15 marijuana plants a court was told belonged to her former housemate.

Magistrate Louisa Pink told Amy Madden the plants, which ranged from 4cm to 40cm tall, were quite large.

"There were 15 of them, this is not just three in a pot plant," she said.

Madden pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on May 7.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said police went to the Alfred St residence at 12.30pm on April 7.

The officers discovered the 15 marijuana plants in the Kingaroy backyard.

Defence lawyer Mark Oliver said the plants were originally the property of her housemate.

"She watered them with the understanding he would return to uplift them," he said.

Ms Pink said the plants had become the woman's responsibility.

"Forty centimetre plants, that's a lot of effort for someone to go and then leave," she said.

"When they left, you were producing them and you took them over."

Madden was fined $900.

No convictions were recorded.

