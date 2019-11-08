Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELPING HAND: Bronwyn Innes is helping dogs impacted by the current drought crisis by helping rehome and feed them here on the Sunshine Coast. Here she is pictures with Poppy (left) and Harley Quinn.
HELPING HAND: Bronwyn Innes is helping dogs impacted by the current drought crisis by helping rehome and feed them here on the Sunshine Coast. Here she is pictures with Poppy (left) and Harley Quinn.
Pets & Animals

Woman fights to stop dogs being put down

Caitlin Zerafa
8th Nov 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 6:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DOONAN woman has been overwhelmed with community support in her effort to stop seven abandoned or surrendered dogs being put down each week in a small town.

Bronwyn Innes is collecting food to be sent to The Animal Welfare League in the small NSW town of Moree, where they are being inundated with dogs as a result of the drought.

"People are handing them in droves," Ms Innes said.

"The ladies at the animal league are trying to find homes for these dogs in horrendous drought conditions.

"The council out there are putting down at least seven dogs a week - minimum."

In the past Ms Innes has made trips to Moree to bring back dogs to be rehomed in the Noosa region and over that time has helped close to 20.

"I've been going and bringing dogs back and adopting them among friends," she said.

"Now I've run out of friends who don't have dogs."

HELPING HAND: Harley Quinn was saved from drought-stricken NSW.
HELPING HAND: Harley Quinn was saved from drought-stricken NSW.

On Friday she will make the seven-hour drive back to country NSW where she plans to bring back five dogs to be taken to Sunshine Coast Animal Refuge Society at Sippy Downs ready to be rehomed.

"I am planning to also do another two trips before Christmas."

Between trips, Ms Innes said she was organising for dog food to be delivered to Moree.

"It's amazing the response I've had," she said.

"The phone's been running red hot."

Ms Innes said the ladies caring for the dogs in Moree were doing a "wonderful job" to keep them healthy, desexed, fed, trained and cared for and this was one way she thought the Sunshine Coast community could help.

"A lot of people have said they want to do something about the drought, the Coast really does care about the country.

"It's so touching people care.

"I've even had offers of vans to help take food out and bring dogs back."

Tinned food and dried kibble can be donated to seven collection points across the Sunshine Coast.

For exact locations or to help, phone Ms Innes on 0412 426 476.

abandoned dogs drought moree sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        premium_icon What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        Crime The Crown case in the Sharon Edwards' murder trial produces insightful evidence on pings sent from the victim's mobile phone after she was last seen alive.

        Air crash investigations: How seven people lost their lives

        premium_icon Air crash investigations: How seven people lost their lives

        News ATSB releases preliminary reports into two fatal aircraft crashes

        • 8th Nov 2019 6:00 AM
        Accused had a ‘boxer’s fracture’ according to expert witness

        premium_icon Accused had a ‘boxer’s fracture’ according to expert witness

        News Medical expert explains accused's injuries after the disappearance.

        PHOTOS: Sydney Sixers take on our kids

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Sydney Sixers take on our kids

        News SYDNEY Sixers players were in town earlier this week to promote their clash next...