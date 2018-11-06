Woman 'feels violated' after waking to thief in her bedroom

FEARFUL: Ipswich woman Eliza Wheeler woke to find a thief stealing her grandmother's rings less than one metre from where she slept.

A YOUNG woman says she feels violated after a brazen thief rummaged through her home just metres from where she slept.

Eliza Wheeler was staying at her partner's Forest Lake home last month when she heard noises outside the bedroom.

"I wasn't sleeping very well and I heard what I thought was my partner's brother getting up for work," she said.

"I didn't think anything of it and went back to sleep."

As first light dawned, Ms Wheeler heard more rustling inside the house - this time it seemed a lot closer.

"It was a stranger grabbing the phones from the side table right next to my head," she said.

"He was 60cm away from me. I started screaming really loud and he dropped the phones and ran out the door."

Hearing his girlfriend's blood-curdling screams, Ms Wheeler's partner chased the thief out.

The pursuit was fruitless, with the shameless crook escaping with Ms Wheeler's watch and her late grandmother's wedding and engagement rings.

She is unsure how long the man was inside the home for.

Her handbag was taken from her bedroom and its contents spread across the lounge.

"It's such a violating feeling, having a total stranger going through my stuff," she said.

The experience, enough to frighten the hardiest person, has left Ms Wheeler fearing for her own safety.

"You're not as secure as you think you are," she said.

"Staying at my parent's place in Ipswich, I feel I have to double check the locks.

"Every bump in the house gives me a fright."

It is unknown how the thief entered the home.

"It's sad he was so desperate he was so willing to get that close to someone sleeping," she said.

She has started self-defence classes in case a similar situation reoccurs.

"Learning those skills makes me feel a bit more confident and safe," she said.

The most devastating part for the young professional was losing her grandmother's jewellery.

"They won't be worth anything anyway but that sentimental value, you won't get that back," she said.

"Grandma would have said these things have no heavenly value.

"To me and my family, they were worth everything.

"The saddest part was grandma's rings because mum had trusted me to look after them and I haven't."

Ms Wheeler, who spent two years as a court journalist on the Fraser Coast, thought a thief would never target her.

"This does happen to everyday people," she said.

"It was eye-opening because when I was a court reporter, I'd sit in magistrates court all day, every day hearing that exact story.

"It was so common and I didn't think about how these petty crimes can have quite a large effect on the victim."

Ms Wheeler is encouraging other people, particularly young women, to be aware of their safety even inside their own homes.