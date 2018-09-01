Woman trapped and injured after waterfall emergency

A woman has reportedly fallen 20m at the Summer Creek waterfall in Kenilworth.

4.10PM: A REMOTE rescue and helicopter crew frantically worked to save a woman who lie trapped and injured after a 10m fall.

Paramedics, firefighters and the chopper were called to the isolated Summer Creek falls, Kenilworth after the 37-year-old fell about 1.40pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the remote rescue crew trekked about half-an-hour to help a flight paramedic and doctor winch the woman to safety.

The patient, believed to be 37, has been flown in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said although injured, the patient was "lucky" considering how far she fell.

"She has a large laceration to her upper ark, back pain and severe pelvic pain," he said.

Ambulance and fire crews were leaving scene about 4pm.

She was initially reported to have fallen from 20m, however a QAS spokesman said it appeared to be about 10m.

