Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Mackay resident Alysha Goring faces charges after lying about terminal cancer and using donations for a US holiday.
Former Mackay resident Alysha Goring faces charges after lying about terminal cancer and using donations for a US holiday. Contributed
Crime

Woman allegedly faked cancer to con thousands of dollars

Caitlan Charles
by
21st Apr 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A  woman reportedly faked having terminal cancer and went to extreme lengths to deceive family, friends and strangers to hand over thousands of dollars in donations.  

Alysha Goring, 26, from Melbourne allegedly fabricated the diagnosis and said she was suffering with liver cancer and had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.  

The police have alleged she pocketed close to $10,000, A Current Affair reports.

Goring, who the Daily Mercury understands lived in Mackay for about a year in 2014, allegedly　lied about doctors' appointments, treatment and even shaved her head, claiming the hair loss was caused by chemotherapy.  

It's understood she used the donations to go on a holiday to the United States.  

A Current Affair, which reportedly　obtained messages reportedly sent by Goring to friends, detailed the lengths of her alleged  deception.   According to the program, in one message, she claims: "They (doctors) found a clot in my brain and I had a seizure yesterday and died but they brought me back. I'm okay."  

She was charged by police in September last year.   Goring faced Sunshine Magistrates Court in Victoria earlier this week and will return in July.  

a current affair alysha goring cancer editors picks health
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Teens charged after highway pursuit

    premium_icon Teens charged after highway pursuit

    Crime FOUR teenagers have been charged after leading police on a chase along the Pacific Highway in an allegedly stolen car

    Teenage girls attempt violent carjacking

    premium_icon Teenage girls attempt violent carjacking

    News POLICE are seeking information on the alleged assault on the driver.

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: Hour-long delays on Pacific Highway

    TRAFFIC CHAOS: Hour-long delays on Pacific Highway

    News Lengthy delays for drivers at Woodburn

    Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

    premium_icon Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

    Crime Police say a fight broke out between the 21 and 17-year-old