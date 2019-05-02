Menu
Payments totalling $131,538.46 were approved and a further $129,419.45 were claimed but not paid
Crime

Woman facing fraud charges over $260k drought relief claims

2nd May 2019 3:04 PM
A WOMAN has been charged with fraudulently claiming money from the State Government's Drought Relief Assistance Scheme.

The 56-year-old Prairie woman is facing 67 fraud-related charges stemming from a claim to the government scheme.

After a lengthy investigation by investigators from the Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural (Charters Towers), the woman was charged on Wednesday at Hughenden with one count of fraud, two counts of attempted fraud, 32 counts of forging documents and 32 counts of uttering forged documents.

It will be alleged that false claims were submitted to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries relating to the "Transport of fodder and Emergency Water Infrastructure Rebate" over several years from 2013 to 2017.

As a result, payments totalling $131,538.46 were approved and a further $129,419.45 were claimed but not paid.

The woman will appear before the Hughenden Magistrates Court on August 27, 2019.

