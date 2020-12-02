Menu
A woman has had her charges dropped after she attacked a nurse and a police officer.
Woman faces court over alleged attack of nurse, cop

Aisling Brennan
2nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A GRAFTON woman charged with attacking two people while seeking medical treatment in Lismore Base Hospital has had her charges dismissed.

The 22-year-old woman was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting an officer in execution of duty, two counts of assaulting an officer in execution of duty and common assault.

Police alleged the woman, who can't be named for legal reasons, was being treated in the hospital after she overdosed on her medication.

The court was told the woman had allegedly assaulted a nurse while being treated in early September and then when police were called, she attacked one of the arresting officers.

 

Lismore Base Hospital in Lismore.
Lismore Base Hospital in Lismore.

 

When her matter was mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Monday, her solicitor, Hannah Donaldson, said her client didn't have a criminal history and her behaviour during the incident was very out of character.

Ms Donaldson asked for her client to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

Magistrate Jeff Linden said while the woman's actions were on the "bottom end of the spectrum" in terms of how serious the injuries were, attacks on hospital staff were increasing in frequency.

However, he agreed to deal with the matter under the Act.

The woman's charges were dismissed on the condition she complies with a community treatment order.

