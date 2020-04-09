Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woman eye gouges supermarket worker

9th Apr 2020 7:24 AM

 

 

A woman has allegedly spat in a supermarket worker's face and gouged her eyes after being denied entry to a store on the NSW South Coast.

Police say the 35-year-old became verbally abusive after being asked by staff to observe social distancing measures at the supermarket at Vincentia, southeast of Nowra about 3pm on Wednesday.

When a store worker, aged 49, asked the woman to leave she allegedly spat in her face and a fight erupted.

The younger woman allegedly pulled the worker's hair, gouged her eyes and damaged her jewellery before leaving.

Police later arrested the 35-year-old at a Sanctuary Point home and charged her with common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and damaging property. She's due to appear in Nowra Local Court on June 15.

Originally published as Woman eye gouges supermarket worker

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 crime editors picks supermarkets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Butcher’s big ‘thank you’ to locals amid COVID-19 pandemic

        premium_icon Butcher’s big ‘thank you’ to locals amid COVID-19 pandemic

        News “I’ve been in the game for 40 years and I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

        Major housing development gets the go ahead by Council

        premium_icon Major housing development gets the go ahead by Council

        News A major housing development has been approved by Council.

        Councils weigh up their options on beach closures

        premium_icon Councils weigh up their options on beach closures

        News Councils along the coast have been weighing up their options.

        Police crack down over Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Police crack down over Easter long weekend

        News YOU’LL find yourself facing a hefty fine and possible jail time if you disobey...