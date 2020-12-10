Menu
Emergency services responding to a single vehicle roll over at Coramba on Wednesday afternoon (December 9).
News

Woman ‘extremely lucky’ after flipping car near Coramba

Janine Watson
10th Dec 2020 11:17 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM
A 70-year-old woman was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries after her vehicle rolled on Eastbank Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2.30pm about 5km from Coramba.

It is understood the driver hit a concrete culvert causing her car to flip.

It took Coffs Harbour SES workers over an hour to free her from the wreckage.

It follows a busy few days for the Coffs Harbour SES with a tricky rescue from a boat at the Coffs Harbour Marina just one of several call outs over the weekend.

Duty operations manager with NSW Ambulance Chris Wilson said paramedics from Coffs Harbour attended and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called in from Lismore.

"But NSW Paramedics assessed her injuries and decided she could be conveyed by road ambulance to Coffs Harbour Health Campus," Mr Wilson said.

Mr Wilson has urged drivers to take care on our roads.

"Whether it be wet or dry it is a reminder we must be vigilant and drive safely to all the conditions no matter what time of day - especially with holiday period coming up.

"These kinds of incidents can lead to serious injury or result in a fatality but today this patient was extremely lucky."

